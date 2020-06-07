AceD Hits Market Cap of $3,390.89 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $3,390.89 and $40.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000563 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

