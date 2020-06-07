AdHive (ADH) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $104,874.13 and $70.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000441 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.