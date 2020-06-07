Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $182.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $36,176.39 and $182.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008176 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,558,159 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

