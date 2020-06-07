Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,679. The firm has a market cap of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 165,000 shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

