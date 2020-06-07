AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $63.71 Average PT from Brokerages

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,702,269 shares of company stock valued at $267,809,759. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AlarmCom by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,105. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.