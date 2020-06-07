Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post $450.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $737.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 1,230,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,719. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.