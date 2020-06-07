Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,469. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

