Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.20. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of AMPY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 2,440,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

