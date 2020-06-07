AmsterdamCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $9,552.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

