Analysts Anticipate Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Extraction Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 130,134.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 6,600,402 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $2,657,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 4,975,770 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,987,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 20,225,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,202. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.34. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.