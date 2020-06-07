Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 131,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.