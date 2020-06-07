Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

