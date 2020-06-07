Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post ($0.14) Earnings Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on LINC shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

LINC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 72,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,318. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

