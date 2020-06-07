Analysts Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 388,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,227. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

