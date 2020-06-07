Analysts Anticipate PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma also reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 794,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

