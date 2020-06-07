Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $25.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.25 million to $26.70 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $28.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $104.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.46 million to $107.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.59 million, with estimates ranging from $86.76 million to $111.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,633.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 118,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,078. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 523,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,451. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

