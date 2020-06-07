Analysts Anticipate Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43).

Several brokerages have commented on SFE. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 89,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $60,171.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 16,927 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $109,686.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,285.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,026 shares of company stock worth $470,221. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

