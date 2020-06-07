Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $59.92. 749,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,409,000 after buying an additional 89,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after buying an additional 60,769 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

