Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) to post sales of $34.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $42.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $151.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.47 million to $153.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.59 million, with estimates ranging from $139.58 million to $163.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,804. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greta Guggenheim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $370,570.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,498.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $516,325. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

