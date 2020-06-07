Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is ($0.18). Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 664,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. 4,372,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.