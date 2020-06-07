Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $126.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.62 million and the lowest is $120.40 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $115.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $509.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.80 million to $518.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $534.06 million, with estimates ranging from $521.70 million to $542.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 125,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 446,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,506,000 after buying an additional 162,917 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. 986,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

