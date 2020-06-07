Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report sales of $143.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.72 million. Perficient reported sales of $141.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $583.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $574.15 million to $594.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $625.71 million, with estimates ranging from $622.82 million to $629.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Perficient by 102.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 594,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Perficient by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 3.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 607,671 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. 278,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

