Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. 37,409,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,430,936. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Sirius XM by 83.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

