Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $2.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $124.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

