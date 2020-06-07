Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target at $8.75

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 15,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.72. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.