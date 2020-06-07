Analysts Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target at $190.50

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. 165,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
