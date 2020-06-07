Analysts Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target at $190.50

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. 165,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

