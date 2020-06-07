Analysts Set Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) PT at CHF 92.77

Shares of Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 92.77.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

