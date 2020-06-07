Analyzing U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance (NASDAQ:EV)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors -165.03% -31.62% -29.19% Eaton Vance 22.48% 32.92% 9.73%

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Eaton Vance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.92 million 8.74 -$3.39 million N/A N/A Eaton Vance $1.68 billion 2.83 $400.04 million $3.45 12.08

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Global Investors and Eaton Vance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Eaton Vance 0 5 2 0 2.29

Eaton Vance has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Eaton Vance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton Vance is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eaton Vance pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance has increased its dividend for 39 consecutive years. Eaton Vance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats U.S. Global Investors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

