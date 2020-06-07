Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 14,900,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,326. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

