Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $111,746.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,479.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,821 shares of company stock valued at $484,119. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 460.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,666 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 19.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 542.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ardelyx by 77.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 583,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,940. The company has a market capitalization of $615.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

