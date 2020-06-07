Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $111,746.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,479.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,821 shares of company stock valued at $484,119. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 460.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,666 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 19.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 542.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ardelyx by 77.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 583,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,940. The company has a market capitalization of $615.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit