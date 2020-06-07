Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFI. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of NYSE AFI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $166,620.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

