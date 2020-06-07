Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches Market Cap of $97,757.78

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Atonomi has traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and BitForex. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $97,757.78 and approximately $11.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

