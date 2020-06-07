Auctus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,251.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $2,251.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.91 or 0.05606549 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,829,635 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.