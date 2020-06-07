Auroracoin Price Up 27.1% This Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $684,266.46 and approximately $66.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031127 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,556.50 or 1.00411153 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00073009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

