Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE:BNS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,648. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

