Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Becton Dickinson and has raised its dividend by an average of 792.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Becton Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.77. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.