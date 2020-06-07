Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Financial Review

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Benefitfocus and MTBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 3 6 0 2.67 MTBC 0 1 4 0 2.80

Benefitfocus presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 113.77%. MTBC has a consensus target price of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than MTBC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and MTBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.54 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -11.00 MTBC $64.44 million 1.43 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -12.40

MTBC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benefitfocus. MTBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTBC has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of MTBC shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of MTBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and MTBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -14.46% N/A -11.99% MTBC -6.41% -10.63% -7.42%

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

