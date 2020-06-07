Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

BERY stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,491. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

