BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,955. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

