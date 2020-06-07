BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.