Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post sales of $2.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $11.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.53 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

BCYC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit