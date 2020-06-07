Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post sales of $2.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $11.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.53 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

BCYC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,607,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

