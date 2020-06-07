Bloom Price Reaches $0.0356 on Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $584.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.01983335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00179458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120397 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.