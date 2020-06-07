Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $978.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report sales of $978.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $962.90 million. Ciena posted sales of $960.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. 2,865,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

