Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.08. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. TheStreet lowered Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $31.52. 1,423,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Kelly purchased 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 229,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,562,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

