Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 973,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,187. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 72.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $19,354,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

