Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 51.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 45.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 130,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 40,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 401,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,120. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $473.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

