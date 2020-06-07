Brokerages Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

PBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

PBI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 2,430,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $500.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.