Brokerages Expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.10 Million

Equities analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post sales of $484.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.50 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $438.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.