Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.45. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 351,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

