Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 2,515,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

