Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.61 Million

Brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post $34.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $134.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $135.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.25 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $105.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,997. The company has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

